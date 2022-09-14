Police seek public assistance in locating ‘person of interest’

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town seek assistance from members of the public to locate a person of interest involved in a rape incident which occurred in July. Members of the Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit are spearheading the investigation.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the suspect is a person of interest on charges of kidnapping, rape and robbery. He said reports indicated a 36-year-old woman accompanied a friend to a lodge in Rhodes Street in Goodwood on Monday, July 4, 2022, when she was attacked and raped. “Upon arrival at the location at around 4pm, the suspect tied the victim and raped her.

“The person of interest, only known as Mike, fled the scene with the victim's mobile phone and cash. “The investigating officer pursued all avenues to his availability, to ensure a breakthrough, in a bid to arrest the suspect,” Swartbooi said. Police is urging anyone with information that will lead to an arrest to please come forward.

The suspect (pictured) is only known as Mike, and police urge anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Edward Jaftha, on 082 522 1095. Alternatively, members of the public are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS mobile application. [email protected]

