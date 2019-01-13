SAPS officers have seized four firearms and ammunition following a shooting incident in Elsies River in Cape Town, Western Cape police said. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have seized four firearms and ammunition following a shooting incident in Elsies River in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday. "Our operational endeavours to address gang violence in this province resulted in four firearms being seized last night [Saturday] in Elsies River," Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Members of the SAPS tactical response team (TRT) responded to a shooting incident in Avonwood, Elsies River and "restored the tranquillity with their presence". The area was searched in an attempt to apprehend those responsible for firing the gunshots.

Although no one was arrested, the search recovered four firearms - three pistols and a revolver - as well as an assortment of ammunition. "We will continue our efforts in the gang-affected areas to root out the phenomena of violence and the stronghold that gang members believe they have," Traut said.

According to the Manenberg SAPS, the TRT members attached to operation thunder recovered the weapons after the community "seemingly had enough of the violence and reported that gang members had been firing shots from the rooftops of the four-storey residential flats and that the possibility of firearms was hidden and left on top of the roof".

SAPS members and the specialised unit secured the area and then proceeded to follow up information of firearms hidden on the roof of the four-storey block of flats. SAPS members got on top of the roof and recovered four firearms with the serial numbers filed off - one CZ75 pistol, one 9mm short pistol, one .22 pistol, and one .38 revolver. Altogether 181 rounds of assorted calibre ammunition were also seized.

The firearms and ammunition would be sent for ballistic testing to secure any evidence that these weapons were used in the commission of other crimes.

