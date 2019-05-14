File picture

Johannesburg - Members of the Anti-Gang Unit executed a search operation that led to the seizure of R661 453 in cash, 77 cellphones, 14 laptops, 20 SIM cards and electronic and diving equipment during an operation on Monday evening in Hawston, Cape Overberg. "It is believed that the diving equipment is used for poaching purposes and that the cash was raised through the proceeds of crime. The circumstances surrounding the seizure of the cash and property are currently under investigation," police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said.

During the same operation police searched houses. They also searched 31 people, which led to the arrest of three suspects, two aged 39 and one aged 29.

"In pursuit of known suspects, 10 residential properties and a total of 31 people were searched, which resulted in three suspects, two aged 39 and one aged 29 being detained for questioning in connection with three separate murders perpetrated in the Hermanus area during 2016, 2018 and another earlier this year," Traut said.

Once charged the suspects will make their court appearance in Hermanus.

African News Agency (ANA)