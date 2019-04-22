File picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Knysna - Police have arrested a cannabis shop owner barely a week after he opened his business in the central business area in Sedgefield near Knysna in the Southern Cape at the weekend. The 31-year-old advertised his business, situated on the town's main road, as a nursery, health and a coffee shop.

The small shop was selling cannabis oil, rusks and cakes made of cannabis.

He was arrested by members of the Outeniqua K-9 unit two hours after he opened his shop for the day on Saturday.

Goods with an estimated value of R80,000 were confiscated including various forms of packaged cannabis.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie despite the recent changes to legislation, legalising the private use and cultivation of marijuana; "the selling of these products remains illegal".

"The 31-year-old has been arrested and charged for dealing in cannabis. He is scheduled to appear in Knysna court soon" said Pojie.

African News Agency (ANA)