Police still puzzled by ’unlicensed’ paraglider’s death on Lion’s Head

Seven months later, Camps Bay police have released a statement indicating that their investigation into the exact cause of the 23-year-old paraglider’s death remains unresolved.

Cape Town – Roderick Theron died in a paragliding accident on Saturday, February 20 this year after crashing into Lion’s Head, Cape Town.

“Camps Bay police are seeking the assistance of the public with their investigation after a 23-year-old paraglider known as Roderick Theron sustained fatal injuries whilst paragliding from Lion’s Head.

’’He was admitted to Chris Barnard Hospital, where he was declared deceased upon arrival.

’’An inquest docket is now open for investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively call the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jerome Matthews, on 081 432 6150.”