Police still puzzled by ’unlicensed’ paraglider’s death on Lion’s Head
Cape Town – Roderick Theron died in a paragliding accident on Saturday, February 20 this year after crashing into Lion’s Head, Cape Town.
Seven months later, Camps Bay police have released a statement indicating that their investigation into the exact cause of the 23-year-old paraglider’s death remains unresolved.
“Camps Bay police are seeking the assistance of the public with their investigation after a 23-year-old paraglider known as Roderick Theron sustained fatal injuries whilst paragliding from Lion’s Head.
’’He was admitted to Chris Barnard Hospital, where he was declared deceased upon arrival.
’’An inquest docket is now open for investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively call the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jerome Matthews, on 081 432 6150.”
The South African Hang-Gliding and Paragliding Association (Sahpa) confirmed at the time that a young male speed-flying pilot died of his injuries after the crash.
The association also indicated that he was not a Sahpa member, nor a licensed paraglider pilot.
On that fatal day, an Air Mercy Service helicopter was sent to rescue the paraglider after he had crashed into the side of the mountain that faces Clifton beach. He had been airlifted from the mountain.
In December 2020, a 57-year-old man died when his paraglider crashed at about 12.38pm on a Wednesday on Lion’s Head. Technical rescuers were airlifted to the accident scene to retrieve the body.
