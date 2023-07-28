Police throw a ring of steel around roads at Netball World Cup venue

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has informed that several streets surrounding the Netball World Cup venue in Cape Town will either be closed or experience restricted traffic flow for the tournament's duration. The global sporting event, slated from July 28th to August 6th, will be conducted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The 10-day championship will see the participation of 16 teams from around the world. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), stated that NatJoints has collaborated with Netball SA, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, and the City of Cape Town to implement a comprehensive security plan. This plan encompasses team, accommodation, route, city, venue security, as well as crowd management.

“We are maintaining a high visibility of police officers on foot and vehicle patrols throughout the event. Given the large number of delegates in attendance, traffic disruptions around the World Cup venue are expected. Motorists are advised that some streets surrounding the venue will either be closed or have restricted traffic flow for the tournament's duration," Mathe said. However, fans are expressing frustration over the ticketing issues they're encountering ahead of the opening ceremony and the inaugural match.