Police warn of car sale scams on social media

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape are urging residents to be cautious and verify all information when it comes to purchasing a vehicle from an advertisement from social media. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said this warning comes after an analysis of registered crime has revealed a new trend of fraud where prospective buys of used vehicles, mostly in the cheaper price range, advertised on social media platforms are being targeted.

He said the trend has revealed that criminals advertise vehicles at “bargain prices” on various social media platforms to lure their victims. Once a prospective buyer shows interest and makes contact with the seller, the victim is made to believe there has been huge interest in the vehicle and to secure the vehicle they need to pay a deposit in order to reserve the vehicle. Once payment is made into a fraudulent bank account, the seller then disappears without a trace.