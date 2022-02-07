Police weekend operation sees 323 suspects arrested in Garden Route district

Cape Town - Eden cluster police in the Garden Route area arrested 323 suspects between Friday and Sunday morning as part of a joint operation with the flying squad and the Crime Prevention Unit. The operation included high visibility blue light patrols in crime stricken areas, roadblocks, stop and search operations with a special focus on drug and liquor outlets, illegal firearms, the tracing of wanted suspects and the confiscation of dangerous weapons.

According to the Western Cape provincial commissioner’s office, 267 of the suspects were arrested for crimes committed during the three days, whilst 18 were suspects wanted for serious offences and 19 had warrants of arrest against them. At a roadblock on the N2 highway near the Tsitsikamma toll gate, authorities pulled over a taxi en route to Kwanokuthula in the Eastern Cape and found 8.5kg of dagga worth R25 000 concealed in 19 plastics bags. “After the find, members arrested the driver and his operator for dealing and alternatively possession of illegal drugs. The pair, 42 and 56 years old from Kwanokuthula, is scheduled to appear in the Plettenberg Bay magistrates’ court on Monday, February 7 on mentioned charges,” said Captain Malcolm Pojie, the South African Police Service’s southern Cape media liaison officer.

Mandrax tablets confiscated during a search in the Eden Cluster. Photo Supplied by the South African Police Services. In Pacaltsdorp, members of the Crime Prevention Unit arrested six suspects for the possession of mandrax and tik and two other suspects for the possession of dangerous weapons. The suspects, who are between the ages of 19 and 54, are scheduled to appear in the George magistrates court on Monday. Weapons and drugs confiscated in Pacaltsdorp. Photo supplied by the South African Police Services. Eden acting cluster commander Brigadier Belinda Pather praised officers for their dedication to safeguarding communities. “The confiscation of illicit drugs during the weekend also contributed to the prevention of serious crimes such as murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm”, Pather said.