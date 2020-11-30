Police weekend operations yield success in Western Cape

Cape Town – Police operations in the Western Cape yielded significant results as officers managed to recover a stolen vehicle, firearms and drugs over the weekend. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the weekend-prevention operations resulted in a number of arrests. In Cloetesville in the Cape Winelands, police patrolling in the area saw two men walking along Primrose Street on Friday. Potelwa said the men fled upon seeing the officers. The police caught the men, searched them and recovered two 9mm firearms with their serial numbers filed off along with a home-made firearm and ammunition. Two firearms and a home-made firearm and ammunition were seized from two men in Cloetesville in the Cape Winelands. Photo: SAPS “The suspects, aged 26 and 28, were subsequently arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” Potelwa said.

In a separate incident on the same day, a 53-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs.

Potelwa said members of the Elsies River Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) followed up on information relating to drug dealing in the Leonsdale area.

The suspect was arrested and 154 parcels of marijuana weighing 23.5kg were confiscated.

A further two firearms were seized in operations in Kraaifontein and Parow. Potelwa said two suspects were arrested between Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Boland K9 unit assisted Darling SAPS after information was received about firearms being held in Grey Street.

Officers managed to seize a 9mm Vektor Parabellum, which was believed to have been stolen in Cambridge in the Eastern Cape in 2019, rounds of 9mm ammunition and quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine.

“A 25-year-old suspect with links to gangs was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and drug possession,” Potelwa said.

A 59-year-old man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was discovered at his home in Gugulethu. The vehicle had been stolen in Lansdowne. Photo: SAPS

She said in Gugulethu, officials from the Provincial Integrated Team along with Crime Intelligence recovered a stolen vehicle in the KTC area.

The vehicle was discovered to have been stolen in Lansdowne and parts of the vehicle had already been stripped. A 59-year-old man was arrested.

“All arrested suspects are expected to appear in various courts on Monday for crimes specified.

“The efforts of the (police) members are applauded as they without fail venture out to create safety in communities,” Potelwa added.

African News Agency (ANA)