Cape Town - The Department of Correctional Services has warned the public not to try to engage the six men who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison on Sunday night, but rather report to the nearest police station.

The six inmates escaped from the B5 unit of Pollsmoor Prison Medium B section around 11pm on Sunday.

It is believed they escaped after removing bars with a piece of metal obtained by breaking one of the beds.



One of the escaped inmates is serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder, whilst the rest are sentenced for petty crimes.



Correctional Services' Simphiwe Xako said all six are still at large and members of the Emergency Support Team from Correctional Services were working closely with the SAPS to find them.

Read: 6 inmates escape from Pollsmoor



Xako said Correctional Services has initiated an internal investigation into this incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the escape were being investigated.

IOL