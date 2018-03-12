Cape Town - Three inmates who formed part of a group of inmates who had escaped from Pollsmoor prison have been rearrested, Western Cape Correctional Services department commissioner Delekile Klaas confirmed on Monday.

Among those recaptured was an inmate currently serving the 12-year sentence for attempted murder, Klaas confirmed.

"We can confirm that three inmates have been rearrested... including the most dangerous inmates.

"We cannot disclose much about the rearrests at this point but can confirm that our team is working around the clock to capture the remaining prisoners," he said.

Klaas added that more information on the capture of the remaining escapees would be released in due course.

Earlier, the department confirmed that a manhunt had been launched after six prisoners escaped from Pollsmoor Prison late on Sunday night.

"A total of six inmates escaped from the B5 unit of Pollsmoor’ Medium B section around 23h00 last night," Correctional Services' Simphiwe Xako said.

"It is believed that the six escaped after removing bars with a piece of metal obtained by breaking one of the beds," Xako said.

