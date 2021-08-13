Poo flood flows free: 100 homes affected by raw sewage after pump station malfunctions

Residents of Overcome Heights near Retreat are living in poo after their homes were flooded with raw sewage due to a broken pump station. The sewage affected over 100 households near St Patrick’s Road, staining furniture and clothing and exposing young and old to the filth.

Residents say some of their electrical appliances became faulty after making contact with the water. They say the situation started on Wednesday and they thought officials were aware and would fix the problem. However, they woke up nearly floating in the sewage.

Resident and father of four Samkelo Mayoba says: “I woke up around 3am to get ready for work and it was shockingly disgusting. “I woke up to this terrible smell in the house and when I got out of bed, I stepped into cold water. “I was confused and used my torch, only to find a pool of sewage all over the place.

“I wanted to stay in bed as you can imagine how disgusting it is to step on poo but I needed to get ready for work. “It is not the first time this happens and the City still haven't come up with a solution.” Mom Andisiwe Gxamane says she fears for the health of her kids, including a 10-month-old baby.

FEARFUL OF HEALTH: Mom Andisiwe Gxamane. Picture supplied “This is a health hazard, children are going to get sick and bear in mind, we are in the middle of a pandemic,“ she says. “The poo flows through one house to another.” Residents say the pump station often leaks but the City turns a deaf ear to suggestions that it be secured with permanent walls.

However, Xathea Limberg, Mayco member for Water and Waste says: “The overflows occur through manholes outside the pump station. “As such, concrete walls will not prevent spills.” She says the City became aware of the problem at about 2.55am yesterday.

"The team went out early and resolved the issue just before 5am." She says the pumps are blocked due to foreign objects that are deposited in the sewer system and end up stuck inside the pump.