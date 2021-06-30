Pop-up stations to make access to registration, Covid-19 vaccination easier in Western Cape

Cape Town – Pop-up registration stations within communities, supported by door-to-door registration drives, is one of several initiatives identified by the Western Cape Department of Health to make access to registration and vaccination equitable. The pop-up stations enable many people to access information closer to their homes and register for their vaccine easily.

’’Partnering with stakeholders has ensured that where communities are in need of more information, awareness sessions are hosted prior to the registration process. This week, the team from the Southern and Western substructure hosted a pop-up registration drive at the Fairview Primary School,’’ the department said in a statement on Wednesday. These pop-up stations were facilitated by department interns Danielle Wales and Ashley de Lange. An important part of the vaccination drive is aimed at educating, empowering and using the influence of young people to raise awareness and support residents to register. “I am always encouraging people to get registered for the vaccination,” said Ashley. “My own mother was not keen in the beginning but after speaking to her and encouraging her, she was keen.

’’I find it so interesting to be part of this initiative and love the opportunity to support and help those needing assistance to register.” According to the department’s Provincial Vaccine Dashboard, by Tuesday 29 June, 56% of the 11 029 residents over the age of 60 in Grassy Park have registered to receive the vaccine. These areas include Parkwood, Lotus River, Pelican Park and Pelican Heights. Judith Pelston, a 68-year-old Parkwood estate resident, braved the cold weather and heavy rain on Tuesday to register at the pop-up station.

“I came out this morning to be registered so that I can get my vaccine,” said Pelston, who encouraged all those over the age of 60 to make use of these opportunities and register. “It’s very important, it saves your life and the life of all those around you.” To promote equity in both the distribution of vaccines to the districts as well as the administration, the department has been implementing the following in several areas to remove barriers to access: