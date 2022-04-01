Popular City of Cape Town traffic inspector retires after 38 years

Cape Town - If you know the streets of Cape Town, you would surely have had a run in at least once with this popular traffic inspector. Motorcycle traffic officer Inspector Estelle van der Merwe has handed in her keys after 38 years.

Van der Merwe started her career on July 25, 1983, as a traffic warden and completed her traffic diploma at the then Cape Town Traffic College at Gallows Hill in 1994. Her passion for her job and her well known ‘no nonsense’ reputation leaves big shoes to fill. Popular City of Cape Town traffic Inspector Estelle van der Merwe retires after 38 years. Photo: Bruce Sutherland/CoCT During her last years in the service, van der Merwe has been supervising traffic wardens at the Gallows Hill Traffic Department in Green Point.

Mayoral Committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, has commended van der Merwe for her dedication, passion and commitment to serving the residents of Cape Town. “We would like to thank and salute Inspector van der Merwe for 38 years of service to the City of Cape Town – for her dedication, commitment and perseverance. Her long and unreserved service is a motivation to her colleagues to keep on with the good work and contribute to a safer road environment,” Smith said. He added that van der Merwe deserved the break and wished her well on her travels as she embarks a new chapter.

So, like many, I am sure van der Merwe will be missed on the streets of Cape Town. But, be warned, her colleagues are still on the road to ensure safety and adherence to road rules. [email protected]

