Popular grandfather's alleged killer in prison after gangsters track him down

Cape Town – A Manenberg man accused of strangling an 83-year-old grandfather to death has been sent to Pollsmoor Prison.

The 22-year-old man, who cannot be be named yet as an identity parade needs to be conducted, made his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The alleged killer came under attack last week after news spread across Manenberg about the death of William Lambert, 83.

The popular grandfather, who was known for selling detergents and fixing broken washing machines, was found dead in his workshop with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck and his pockets emptied on Monday.

It is believed that the suspect’s girlfriend had visited the grandfather on the day of the murder and asked him to fix a TV, but the elderly man declined and warned her that he is looking for her boyfriend (the suspect) as he had stolen from the grandfather.