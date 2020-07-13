Popular grandfather's alleged killer in prison after gangsters track him down
The 22-year-old man, who cannot be be named yet as an identity parade needs to be conducted, made his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
The alleged killer came under attack last week after news spread across Manenberg about the death of William Lambert, 83.
The popular grandfather, who was known for selling detergents and fixing broken washing machines, was found dead in his workshop with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck and his pockets emptied on Monday.
It is believed that the suspect’s girlfriend had visited the grandfather on the day of the murder and asked him to fix a TV, but the elderly man declined and warned her that he is looking for her boyfriend (the suspect) as he had stolen from the grandfather.
Residents say on Tuesday gangsters went on the hunt for the boyfriend and found him hiding in Ruth Court. They allegedly dragged him through the streets. He was then handed over to the Manenberg SAPS and was seen bleeding.
He was later charged with murder and made his first appearance at court on Thursday before Magistrate Keith le Keur who postponed the case to 16 July and sent the suspect to jail.Daily Voice