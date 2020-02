Possibility of load shedding for next 18 months, warns Eskom









Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Embattled power utility Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 load shedding for Sunday. "We will replenish the emergency reserves which were utilised to supplement capacity during the week, " it said in a statement.

"Our teams are working to hard reduce unplanned outages or breakdowns which were at 10 852 MW (on Saturday afternoon). Critical maintenance continues to be conducted on units that are currently on planned outages."





Eskom would also provide an update on Sunday night on "the prognosis for the rest of the week".





It added that customers are reminded that there is a possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months as it tries to conduct critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.





Customers are advised that any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load shedding stage.





"We therefore request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period."





