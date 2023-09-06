Postbank fully restored ATMs Sassa grants transaction access while restoring full transaction capacity inside retailers in progress

Postbank has advised South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant customers using Sassa Gold Cards and all stakeholders that the technical difficulty that intermittently affected customers' ability to perform withdrawals has been resolved for all ATM and Post Office branch transactions. This follows after the bank previously confirmed that it was facing technical challenges that also affect some Sassa Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 withdrawals within retailers.

However, the Postbank said on Wednesday afternoon that Sassa customers using the Postbank Sassa gold cards can now immediately access their social grant money via ATMs and Post Office branches. The bank further assured that the processing of the reversals of funds debited from the accounts that declined on Tuesday due to a system error is underway. "Beneficiaries that have attempted withdrawals since Tuesday are urged to give this process some time before attempting any further transactions," said Bongani Diako, Postbank spokesperson.

"It is anticipated that the funds will be reversed into all beneficiaries' accounts approximately in the next 24 hours," Diako said. Diako further added that Postbank's technical teams are working on restoring the transactions inside the retailers to full capacity as there are still intermittent challenges with transactions performed through this channel. "We apologise to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thank them for their patience. Postbank will continue providing detailed updates," he said.