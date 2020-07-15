Prayer, motivation and my special concoction healed me from Covid-19, says grandmother

This 81-year-old grandmother believes it was her daily prayer, an immune-boosting concoction and motivational messages that helped her recover from Covid-19. Known as the invisible enemy that preys on the elderly and those with underlying sickness, Covid-19 met its match when Nomalungelo Mildred Peter tested positive two days after her birthday on 25 June. Suffering from hypertension and high cholesterol made the odds against her higher. At the time, the granny, who lives in Langa, was staying with her sister’s daughter who had contracted the virus from the school where she worked. “She tested positive, but I didn’t think I was going to get it. I was helping her,” says Nomalungelo.

“I forgot that I’m also chronic and I did not take my pills. I started feeling nauseous, my stomach was running, I couldn’t taste anything and I was sweating.”

The retired factory worker got tested on her birthday, reports The Star.

“When it’s your birthday, you expect it to be a nice day, but I had fears about having Covid-19 because of my age.”

The church leader was subsequently taken to an isolation centre where she stayed in a room with six other female patients for two weeks.

“Most of my friends brought me vitamin C, D and zinc, but I would also mix cayenne pepper and water to drink for my sore throat.

“I also mixed garlic, ginger and lemon and I took care of myself with that concoction,” she said.

The ouma said she was strict with sanitising, while her grandson Athi-Anele Pongolo bought her paraffin for a heater to keep warm.

Athi-Anele, 24, said that the family was very worried because they saw in the news that elderly people were most at risk.

“She’s like a social worker in our community, especially at church, so everybody was worried,” he said.

Nomalungelo’s advice for others who contract the virus is that they should keep their belief in God.

“You must believe that God will always be with you and 'push'. P for pray, U for until, S for something and H for happens.”

She urged recovered patients to remain vigilant, and implored: “People must stop stigmatising patients because nobody knows until you’re tested that you have Covid-19.”

