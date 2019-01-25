Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille has issued an instruction to the Western Cape Government to examine existing and past contracts with the controversial Bosasa which has been implicated in massive corruption with the government. In a statement released by Zille’s office on Friday, she said: “In light of what is emerging in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, we are proactively examining contractual relationships with Bosasa.

“We are a clean government with tight controls and robust anti-corruption measures. We are taking this proactive step to instill public confidence in our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The Premier issued the instructions to the Western Cape provincial departments following revelations of alleged corruption committed by Bosasa executives and senior government officials and politicians which emerged during Bosasa’s former COO Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony at the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

“I believe all governments, and especially the national government, should be undertaking the same process,” Zille said.

“I believe this to be a necessary pro-active step in ensuring that any business conducted with Bosasa and/or its affiliated companies adhered to all stringent control measures, that value was derived for deliverables or services rendered, and to proactively confirm the Western Cape Government’s active anti-corruption stance,” she added.

African News Agency (ANA)