Pressure on police after teacher shot dead in alleged hit, principal in safe house after threats

Cape Town – While a Cape Flats principal is currently in a safe house after receiving death threats, police have been urged to conduct a ’’thorough investigation’’ after another educator was killed in an alleged hit. Father-of-three Thulani Manqoyi, 53, was shot dead by two men while sitting in his car at the Heinz Park Primary School in Philippi. Two suspects had approached the Grade 6 maths teacher at around 7.45am yesterday and opened fire, with pupils scattering in fear, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspects had allegedly gained entry to the school after threatening the security guard at gunpoint. Earlier this month, concerned parents and community leaders staged a protest in support of Bloekombos High principal Ntombizandile Goniwe, who had been receiving death threats. She had been warned in phone call that she had only two days left to live, while a suspicious car was seen parked outside the school. Goniwe has been placed on special leave by the Western Cape Department and is still at a safe house.

DA education spokesperson Lorraine Botha said on Wednesday: ’’We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless murder of one of our province’s teachers. Teachers are pillars of communities, and there is no doubt that Manqoyi leaves behind a legacy of upliftment to all who passed through his classroom... ’’We urge SAPS to conduct a thorough investigation into this crime and appeal to residents to play their part by cooperating with the police. I will be holding SAPS accountable by submitting parliamentary questions for updates on the investigation. ’’I will also write to the MEC for Community Safety, Advocate Albert Fritz, to request his Department’s Court Watching Brief Unit monitor this case for any policing inefficiencies that may hamper justice being achieved.’’

Norman Jantjies, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum, told the Daily Maverick: ’’There are allegations that it is an apparent hit, but we cannot elaborate on these claims. “It is so sad. He went to school as a teacher to serve and educate learners. No one is safe in our communities. We get hits carried out on police officers, business people and gangsters.” The family of Manqoyi, who hoped the incident would have been captured on CCTV, also told the Cape Times his killing may have been planned.

Manqoyi’s brother Simphiwe Manqoyi, said: ’’We are not aware if he felt his life was at risk or if there was something bothering him at school. “But by the way this transpired it seems like something that was planned and followed through on.” Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.