CAPE TOWN - Construction work is forging ahead at Broadway Boulevard in Strand and the Kommetjie Road Project in Kommetjie, both intended to alleviate traffic congestion, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday.
The two roads were identified to relieve traffic congestion and had been prioritised by the city’s congestion management programme. Both projects commenced in 2016 and were scheduled to be completed by 2020, mayoral committee members for transport Felicity Purchase said in a statement.
"It is with great excitement that I showcase two of the city’s major projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, while also providing universal access to all road users. The projects are implemented with the residents and motorists in mind – all road users will be able to use the road safely whether on foot, bicycle or in a car. The projects epitomise our commitment to tackling congestion," she said.
Work at Broadway Boulevard completed so far included foundations and substructures for two pedestrian bridges adjacent to the existing road bridge, about 1500 metres of single carriageway, and various services and related works.
Motorists and residents in this area could look forward to the congestion relief that this upgrade would provide through an additional carriageway in both the southerly and northerly direction on Broadway Boulevard between Beach Road and the De Beers/N2 interchange; upgraded intersections; non-motorised transport facilities, in the form of pedestrian and cycle lanes, as well as the pedestrian bridges.