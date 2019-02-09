President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2019 State of the Nation Address in the National Assembly. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

For more than a year South Africa’s property market has been furiously treading water against very strong economic tides, so it is understandable that real estate bosses were desperately digging for oysters in this week’s State of the Nation Address. And while they did find a few in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech, only time will tell whether they contain any pearls of recovery, not only for the market but the country.

Words like “optimistic”, “inspiring”, “exciting”, and “good news” have been used in the reactions of property moguls, but these have mostly been followed by “buts” and “howevers”. Plus, the fact that this is an election year cannot be overlooked when evaluating just how thick the layer of SONA’s glossiness is.

