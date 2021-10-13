’Prosperity gospel’: Pastor gifting cars to churchgoers in need

Cape Town – According to Cape Town pastor Kyle Driver, ’’the Lord told me to give away cars’’. He calls it ’’prosperity gospel’’. The Plumstead church, which was was founded by Driver and his wife Melissa in 2016, even plans to give away houses, fridges and more to those in need – before becoming one of the lucky recipients, one congregant’s car had been stolen.

Emphasising there are no strings attached to prosperity gospel, Kyle told EWN yesterday: ’’If people say it's madness and crazy, I think, that's their opinion. You can't serve God and not be a giver… ’’We want to be able to give people their first houses. I mean there are politicians who promise people these things and never fulfil it.’’ On his Facebook page, Kyle posted this morning: ’’Poverty is a curse and you can break it off your life by becoming (a) giver, today I break off every stingy spirit off your life in JESUS NAME.’’

On Sunday, Kyle posted: ’’This morning we were blessed again to give away another car to a wonderful couple in our church. They are our youth leaders. ’’This is our 3rd car we have given away and we plan to give away more. We thank God for His blessing. We’re only getting started – the day will come where we will give away houses, we love our River Word Church Members.’’ Commenting on his youth pastor receiving a car, Kyle said: ’’He actually said that morning he gave his last taxi fare into the offering not knowing how he was going to get to work that whole week and here God blessed him with a car.’’

Driver had planned to sell his own car and purchase two with the money, but he said an anonymous man had approached him and told him God sent him to buy the cars. “When the Lord sends a donor, it’s still the Lord that does it. People might not understand that there’s a thing called a supernatural God,’’ Kylse said. Prosperity theology (sometimes referred to as the prosperity gospel, the health and wealth gospel, the gospel of success, or seed faith) is a religious belief among some Christians that financial blessing and physical well-being are always the will of God for them, and that faith, positive speech, and donations to religious causes will increase one’s material wealth.