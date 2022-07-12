Protest expected after Societi Bistro embroiled in sex scandal

Cape Town - A protest is expected to take place on Tuesday in front of the popular Cape Town restaurant Societi Bistro. The restaurant in Orange Street, which has wined and dined Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman, has been mired in a sex scandal since earlier this month when a group of men claimed to have been sexually harassed, groomed, manipulated or assaulted by male patrons and its owner, Peter Weetman.

Story continues below Advertisement

The exclusive story, covered by “Weekend Argus”, saw a group of men come forward. A waiter told the publication that Weetman had allegedly offered him R1 500 just after his interview to sleep with him that same evening. Cape Town restaurateur Peter Weetman has since stepped down amid the scandal, citing ill health. File Picture: Supplied. Others have described the working environment as “toxic”, with some claiming that unwanted escorts were organised for them by Weetman.

A group of 100 protesters from the LGBTIQA+ community are expected to make their voices heard. According to freelance PR consultant from Loudest Noises, Natalie Jardine, a memorandum will also be handed over. “With both the protest and the memorandum, the aim is to spur on the change that is so much needed in Societi Bistro to keep staff and patrons safe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The action taken today is also to support the victims – those who spoke out and those who are still unable to do so because of the trauma. Restoring their dignity is of the utmost importance,” she told IOL. Jardine, who severed ties with the restaurant earlier this year, said some of the demands of the memorandum include a public apology, a call for all staff as well as Weetman to go for counselling, and the appointment of an external human resources company to manage this and any future HR issues. The memorandum also demands that Weetman, Aubrey Ngcungama (who has been implicated) and any other offenders be banned from the restaurant premises.

Story continues below Advertisement

DA youth member Tony McPherson, who initially spoke to “Weekend Argus” under anonymity, later came out to reveal his identity. He told about the sexual harassment he allegedly endured and told the publication that Weetman would continuously hang on him or kiss him on the cheek in an attempt to make customers jealous. McPherson claimed it was also made very clear to him that he had to avail himself 24/7 to Weetman and be ready to fulfil his sexual needs.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said he was later fired from his job after he refused to be part of Weetman’s alleged sexual fantasies. He also stated it was not only Weetman who took advantage of him. McPherson told “Weekend Argus” that Björn Salsone also allegedly “viciously groped” him.

Salsone has denied the allegations brought against him and said he is seeking legal advice. However, McPherson has since opened a criminal case against him. Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala has confirmed a case has been opened and the matter is under investigation. McPherson, who organised the protest, said the queer community will not be bullied into silence.

“We have to act and act now so no one ever has to experience what I, and so many others, went through at Societi Bistro. We are showing that the queer community will not be bullied into silence and we always stand up for what’s right,” he said. Weetman has since stepped down, attributing the move to “suffering from arthritis” and ailing health. [email protected]