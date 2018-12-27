PPA security guards on the beach. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A group of people, including ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs, are planning a “protest picnic” after being told by private security guards to leave Clifton Beach because it was “closing” at 8 pm. Two guards from Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) Security approached Jacobs and his group of 15 people on 4th Beach on Monday evening.

They refused to leave and the officers proceeded to first clear the beach around them and finally escorted the group off the beach.

Jacobs took to Facebook and lashed out at “right-wing elements” in the City of Cape Town still implementing apartheid policies.

“It’s disgraceful that private security, which appears to have operated with the connivance of right-wing elements in the City of Cape Town administration and ratepayers, tried to humiliate them,” he wrote.

“We wonder if this would have been just another unreported incident if we were not there to experience it first hand.

“How many others have been ordered to get off beaches that under apartheid were reserved for the exclusive use of whites?

“I was out with my family and friends when the security company’s employees tried to run us off the beach. There was no political agenda in being on 4th Beach. Our only agenda was to relax and have fun.

“[It] is unacceptable in our democracy. We warn those who want to reintroduce apartheid, including the DA with its devious policies to entrench white privilege, that we will not allow it.”

ANC official Faiez Jacobs was at Clifton. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Rape

PPA claims guards were forced to clear the beach following the alleged rape of two 15-year-old girls on the boulders of 4th Beach.

According to advocate Bruce Hendricks, who represents PPA, the men had been working with Law Enforcement on 23 December and had assisted in getting the girls to Camps Bay Police Station.

Alwyn Landman from PPA Security says reports that their guards had closed the beach are incorrect.

“On certain days the beach is full of drunk and disorderly people, fighting with each other, some even stabbing others with knives. We received numerous reports and complaints from people that came from the beach of theft. They were offered drugs and some were even attacked while on the beach and going down the stairs. Vendors were illegally selling alcohol and some drugs,” he says.

“To top all this they came across two 15-year-old girls between the rocks close to the lifesaving club that had been raped and were waiting on SAPS. This was why Law Enforcement closed the beach. Any other night it has been open to anyone that complies with by-laws.”

Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Noloyiso Rwexana, said Camps Bay police have no record of rape reported on 23 December, while Mayco Member for Safety and Security and Social Services, JP Smith, said he “heard about attempted rape but could not confirm it”.

“Law Enforcement had their hands full with some young people being disorderly and violent.”

Now Fatima Shabodien, who was shuffled off the beach with Jacobs’ group, says they are planning a picnic at 5 pm on Saturday.

“We are going back and reclaiming our space within the framework of the law. We are going to sit with everyone who wishes to join us and enjoy ourselves within the framework of the law and looking forward to a beautiful evening.”

