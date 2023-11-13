Protesters at the pro-Palestine, pro-Israel rally were released and bail given back as the case failed to make it to court roll

The four people who were arrested for public violence at the weekend were released and their bail given back to them, after it was found that their case was not on the court roll. At the weekend, four people were arrested following the clashes in Sea Point at Cape Town.

“Four adult males were arrested and detained on charges of public violence,” confirmed South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Captain FC van Wyk. “Once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court,” said Van Wyk. Nadeem Hendricks, the facilitator and co-ordinator between the protesters and police and authorities, said they were released last night and appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

“They were released last night and appeared in court this morning. But the case was not on roll, so the charges couldn’t have been withdrawn, and the case was closed. They also got bail back,” said Hendricks. He added that their legal team confirms this as well. Chaos broke out in Sea Point when pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups clashed during a protest on Sunday. Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowd and stop the clashes.