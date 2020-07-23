’Proud she spoke my words’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tinyiko Maluleke Around 1978, Zindziswa Mandela was tormented by a strange dream about treasure hidden in Bizana as well as bizarre incidents involving a stray tortoise and an injured bird. To comfort her, Madiba wrote: “The weird dreams you sometimes have are no strange phenomena. Your childhood has been spent in a harsh home environment. The mere thought about what you went through terrifies me. “But what is important, darling, is that you have faced the challenge well, you are alive. You stand at the crossroads where visibility is so good that you can clearly see the vast terrain ahead and the distant horizon. Take it easy, my darling. Everything will come right in the end.” As I made my way towards the secret venue where the imagined interview with Nelson Mandela was to take place, I wondered whether I should refer to the aforementioned letter.

I was still pondering over this, when I saw the tall figure of Madiba standing next to the almond tree at the entrance. Moments later, we sat leaning across an old wooden table.

Tinyiko Maluleke (TM): What were the circumstances surrounding the birth of Zindziswa?

Nelson Mandela (NM): In (December) 1960, I learnt that Makgatho (my son from my first marriage) was ill in the Transkei where he was at school, and I went down to see him. When I returned, I learnt that Winnie had already gone into labour I rushed to the non-European wing of the Bridgman Memorial Hospital to find that mother and daughter were already in residence. The newborn girl was fine, but Winnie was very weak.

TM: And why did you give her the name Zindziswa?

NM: We named our daughter Zindziswa after the daughter of the poet laureate of the Xhosa people, Samuel EK Mqhayi, who had inspired me so many years before.

TM: Eighteen months after Zindzi was born, you went to prison. Do you recall the conversation you had with Winnie during her first visit at Robben Island in August 1964?

NM: I enquired one by one about all the children, about my mother and sisters and Winnie’s own family. Suddenly, I heard the warder behind me say, “Time up! Time up”. I knew I would not see my wife again for at least six months. As it turned out, Winnie was not able to visit me for another two years.

TM: So the two of you had only 30 minutes to discuss the progress and welfare of your children in 24 months? Were you able to catch up on the lives of the children during the second 30-minute visit in 1966?

NM: We reviewed the education of the children, the health of my mother, which was not very good, and our finances. A critical issue was the education of Zeni and Zindzi.

TM: In 1978, Zindzi published a poem which starts with the line, “a tree was chopped down and the fruit was scattered all on the ground, some out of reach”. What does that poem mean to you?

NM: Reading “a tree that was chopped down” with the picture of the dry tree above it clear in my mind, and with the shanties and mountain range in the background, I was immediately fascinated by the symbolism of contradictions that clearly loom from the lines. Children on the ground and out of reach. I immediately think of (my son) the late Thembi and the baby Makaziwe who succeeded him and who has slept at Croesus for the last three decades.

TM: In 1985, PW Botha offered you release on condition you rejected violence. Zindzi read your speech rejecting this offer, how did it happen?

NM: I gave Ismail (Ayob) and Winnie the speech I had prepared. My daughter Zindzi read my response to a cheering crowd of people who had not been able to hear my words legally anywhere in South Africa for more than 20 years. Zindzi was a dynamic speaker. I was proud to know that it was she who spoke my words.

Note: Nelson Mandela’s words were taken from his autobiography and from his prison letters published in various places. #RIPZindziMandela.

Maluleke is a senior research fellow and University of Pretoria Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship’s deputy director