In a statement, the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans said it has resolved to extend the deadline for public inputs on the bill aimed at members of the South African National Defence Force.

"The committee hereby invites them as individuals or as entities to make written and oral submissions on the Bill," committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said on Friday.

The Military Discipline Bill seeks to provide for an effective administration of the military justice system and maintenance of discipline in the defence force.

The bill also seeks to establish and regulate military courts and the appointment of judicial officers and court officials as well as to provide for the appointment of the judge advocate general and provost marshal general of the defence force, among other things.

Members of the public may direct their enquiries and written submissions to Bryan Mantyi at Parliament in Cape Town.

They may also email him at [email protected].

"In addition to the written comments, please indicate your interest in making a verbal presentation," Xaba said.

He also said the dates for the public hearings on the bill would be announced by the committee later.

Copies of the bill may be obtained from Mantyi on 021 403 3796, Cell: 083 709 8428, email:[email protected] za or on Parliament’s website www.parliament.gov.za