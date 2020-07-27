R1000 bail for rape accused Cape Town musician

Cape Town - A 48-year-old musician, accused of the sexual assault and rape of a 21-year-old man, has been released on R1 000 bail in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. The court proceedings were briefly delayed after eNCA and African News Agency brought an application to film and take photographs during the proceedings. The magistrate granted the application but under strict conditions, including the identity of the accused cannot be made public. The attorney representing the accused objected to eNCA’s request on the basis that the accused has not yet pleaded and therefore cannot be named. The musician, who has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping the 21-year-old from the age of 14 up until last year, was arrested on Friday night and spent the weekend in custody.

It is understood the accused lives near the victim in Kuilsriver.

The accused wore a grey and white hoodie, jeans and mask. He instructed his lawyer to read out a statement informing the magistrate of his financial standing.

In the statement he said that he was a director at a music institute and earned R17 000 a month. He has a bond, a car instalment and school fees to pay. He also stated he could only afford a bail amount of R1 000.

As part of his bail conditions, he cannot be in Kuilsriver or have contact with any of the witnesses.

The matter has been postponed until October 30.

