File picture

Cape Town - South African lottery operator Ithuba has announced that the R141 million Powerball winning ticket was purchased in Cape Town. Bought at a Spar in Groot Brak, the ticket wager was made for a mere R105 at the Quick Pay section of the grocery store.

This makes for the third biggest jackpot winner in South Africa joining the R232 million winner in February and the R145 million winner in August last year.

On Monday, Ithuba confirmed that the ticket holder is yet to make contact with the National Lottery Operator to claim their winning ticket.

This is, however, not the only lottery winner for the week. On Wednesday, August 21 another person won R9 million in the Lotto Plus Jackpot after only spending R10 on their ticket wager.

Commenting on the two winners, Ithuba Corporate Relations Executive Khensani Mabuza said: "We trust that the winners are aware that they hold winning tickets and that they will get in touch with our office as soon as possible. Our Winner Services department is ready to welcome and assist them through a smooth claiming process."

Earlier this month, another winner claimed his R23.774 million winnings mere weeks before the cut-off date. The ticket was purchased on September 19, 2018, and was set to expire in September 2019.

Speaking to Ithuba, the winner said that he suspected he was the winner when the winning ticket details were published in the media.

Going through all his old tickets the winner found the one that matched that specific date and rushed to the Ithuba offices in Sandon to claim his winnings.