R15 night classes for Cape Flats residents wanting to complete their matric

Cape Town - What started out as a personal journey for Yumna Alexander has now flourished to an initiative that is helping hundreds of residents on the Cape Flats get their matric certificates. Alexander established the Hopeful Leaders Night School in Manenberg in 2020 to help others improve their education.

Alexander had herself previously struggled to get her matric. She was inspired to establish the school during an ICT course where the majority of students in a group of 10 - 12 people did not have their matric qualifications. Founder, Yumna Alexander has made four locations available to residents on the Cape Flats wanting to complete their matric. Photo: Yumna Alexander Since the establishment of the Hopeful Leaders Night School, three other programmes were opened to members of the public.

The pilot project was established in Manenberg with the second programme in Hanover Park, third in Bonteheuwel and now the latest one has kicked started with classes being held in Delft at the Roosendal High School. Alexander told IOL that before setting up a new programme in areas, information is posted on the organisation’s Facebook page and comments from one post led to the choice of Delft as the fourth destination. “People always comment asking when are we coming to certain areas. Delft is a big area and also a forgotten one.

Delft residents came out in droves to grab the opportunity of completing their matric. Photo: Yumna Alexander “We target areas where this service is needed and while we know this is needed in many areas, the outcry from Delft residents called for this programme. Everyone wants us to be everywhere but we don’t have all the resources,” she explained. Alexander said she also received an email from the principal of Roosendal High and met up with her explaining the need and want for this amazing initiative in the community. Registration for the Delft night school classes opened in September and hundreds flocked to get their names on the list.

“We have 168 students doing seven subjects. We also have seven educators on board. Delft residents came out in droves to grab the opportunity of completing their matric. Photo: Yumna Alexander “We students with ages such as 58 and 60 sitting among 20-year-olds . This is not about age and people are starting to realise there is not much that can be done without an education. “Every year since we started more and more people are registering,” Alexander said.

All educators at the night school are qualified and teaching on a voluntary basis. Classes run every Tuesday to Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with two classes a day. Subjects offered include geography, history, mathematics and business studies.

Alexander said about 30% of those attending night classes in Delft are employed but seek to complete their matric to better themselves in their workplaces. Those attending classes pay only R15 a class and this is how educators and the schools are paid to utilise the spaces. However, Alexander said those who cannot pay the R15 are not turned away as times are tough.