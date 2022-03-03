R1500 fine for truck driver in collision at Muizenberg’s infamous ‘Bridget’

CAPE TOWN – Muizenberg’s infamous truck-eating Atlantic Bridge, “Bridget,” claimed another victim on Thursday, with the negligent driver walking away with damages and a fine of R1 500. A truck carrying a boat travelling towards Muizenberg Main Road was under the assumption the vehicle and goods would be able to pass through the Atlantic Bridge that has a height of 2.5m.

However, the driver quickly realised that wasn’t the case when the vehicle became stuck and held up traffic on the heavily congested road. Eye witnesses reveal they heard a loud bang before the incident, and watched how the driver tried to deflate its tyres in order to pass through Bridget. After the ordeal finally came to an end, which resulted in damages to the boat, Traffic Services issued the driver with a R1 500 fine for disregarding the height restrictions, spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout told IOL.

“What happens is most of these truck drivers who normally deliver (on this route) won’t go underneath that bridge (Bridget),” Bezuidenhout explains. “What we find are people who are not aware of the area, they don't know the area, sometimes think; ’Okay I'm going to take the chance’. Those are the type of people who get stuck under the bridge,” she adds. Bezuidenhout said there was ample signage and warnings regarding the height restriction of the bridge.