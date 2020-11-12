R200K reward offered after buses torched during Cape Town protests
Cape Town – The Golden Arrow Bus Service is offering a reward to anyone with information which could lead to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators who torched two of its buses in Cape Town on Thursday morning.
Protest action has resulted in the closure of the N2 between Borcherds Quarry and Macassar, with vehicles being stoned along Mew Way, Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said.
He also confirmed that a truck was set alight on Baden Powell Drive and two buses were set alight in the Khayelitsha area.
Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that two of their buses were set alight on Thursday morning in the Makhaza area in Khayelitsha, but thankfully no injuries were reported.
“At this stage the motive is unknown, but there was protest action taking place in various areas. We have had to move our services to the old Makhaya terminus as a precautionary measure,” Dyke-Beyer said.
Golden Arrow has lost 11 buses this year, with each bus costing approximately R2.4 million.
“We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. Our passengers need to get to work and the matric pupils making use of our services particularly need to be able to travel timeously and without hindrance,” Dyke-Beyer said.
She said Golden Arrow is offering a R200 000 reward to assist in bringing the perpetrators to book.
“We are appealing to anyone with any information to please come forward. They can call 0800 111167 anonymously,” Dyke-Beyer said.
African News Agency (ANA)