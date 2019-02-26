Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The winner of R232 million PowerBall jackpot could not believe his luck when he found that he struck lucky with the lottery.



ITHUBA has confirmed that the winner of the jackpot came forward and claimed the winnings on Monday.





The winner heard that the ticket was bought at the OK Mini Mark in Tygerdal, Goodwood, Western Cape and took his chance. “The winner said that he then decided to go check if he had won anything and to his disbelief, he discovered that he was actually holding the winning ticket”, said Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at ITHUBA.





In an interview, the man, who is in his 50s, said the psychological counselling and financial advice he received from ITHUBA, has helped him to make his next financial move.





As part of a National campaign, ITHUBA surprised the public with ‘random acts of kindness’ which included randomly paying for customers’ fuel, groceries and taxi-fare.





The winner becomes the richest National Lottery jackpot winner in South Africa.



