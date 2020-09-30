R30 000 reward for information leading to Grabouw school principal’s killer

Cape Town - A reward has been offered for any information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the killers who murdered a school principal in the Western Cape earlier this month. In a joint statement released on Wednesday by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), provincial police and the family of the victim, a reward of R30 000 was announced. Zameka Mfubesi, 46, from Kuils River in Cape Town, was gunned down in Grabouw while driving along the N2 highway in the Overberg region at about 2 pm on September 18. Mfubesi, a mother of two, was the principal of Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw. The motive for the murder is unknown. Education MEC in the Western Cape Debbie Schäfer has urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward.

Schäfer and the WCED have contributed R20 000 towards the reward and Mfubesi’s family is contributing R10 000.

“Ms Mfubesi’s death came as a great shock and is a profound loss to her family, school community and the WCED, and members of the public are urged to come forward to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. All information provided and received will be treated confidentially,” Schäfer said.

She also noted the reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects and will be shared if more than one person furnishes the authorities with information.

Mfubesi was described as being a “dynamic principal” and a “beautiful person inside and out”.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police on 10111.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher