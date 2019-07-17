File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town on Wednesday said it has budgeted approximately R49 million for the extension of Belhar Main Road in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion in Highbury and the surrounding areas and to help expand the local economy in Kuils River. The project, which is expected to take up to 20 months, will commence next month, according to City’s mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase.

She said the extension of Belhar Main Road will also allow for improved accessibility to and from the area. The City met with community leaders on Tuesday to discuss the details of the project and will soon host an open day where local residents will have the opportunity to get more information.

“Traffic congestion in Highbury, and especially on Belhar Main Road, has increased significantly over the years. To address this we have decided to provide a link between Highbury Road and Stellendale Road to improve access for residents and local businesses,” she said.

“Once completed, Belhar Main Road will allow for more people to enter and leave the area and support the development of the local economy. Also, this project forms part of the City’s efforts to build strategic roads and links to relieve traffic congestion in the worst affected areas in Cape Town,” added Purchase.

She said the new road will cover a distance of 1,45km and will include surfaced sidewalks along the entire length of the road, and four traffic circles. The new road will be constructed as a dual carriageway from Stellenbosch Arterial to the first traffic circle at Stellendale Road, and thereafter as a single carriageway road.

“This project will also provide much-needed jobs and skills development to members of the local community. Up to three percent of the project contract value will be spent on temporary work opportunities to residents from the area and a further two percent on attaining the services of local enterprises within these wards,” explained Purchase.

Residents interested in the temporary work opportunities are encouraged to register on the local subcouncil jobseekers database, and local businesses are reminded that they have to tender for sub-contracts once these are advertised.

The City will host an open day on Monday, August 12, to inform the community about the details of the project. Residents are advised to attend this session for further information and to ask questions, the City said.

African News Agency (ANA)