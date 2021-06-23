R5 000 reward to find missing, recently married ATM expert

By Clyde Adams-Vister Cape Town – Police are looking for a husband and father who disappeared without a trace two weeks ago.

Zhandre Jacobs, 30, of Botrivier went missing on 9 June, and although his car was found later that same day, there’s still no trace of him. His wife, Tracey-Leigh April, 24, believes her husband was abducted due to his job. Zhandre works as an ATM custodian at ABSA bank in Kleinmond.

“On that Wednesday, Zhandre’s manager called me to ask if he is at home because he disappeared from work,” she says. “He was last seen at the OK in Kleinmond around the same time his manager called me. His phone has been off since then with no trace of him in the Kleinmond area.” The couple got married three months ago after dating for five years and share a daughter.

Tracey-Leigh says search teams and community members are looking for Zhandre. “I firmly believe someone abducted him to get information or money out of him,” she says. “His job most definitely could’ve put a target on his back. He knows the inner workings of the machines and how money gets transferred.”

She says rumours of a suicide note found in his car are not true. “The unfounded and unsubstantiated rumours that are doing the rounds have taken the focus away from Zhandre. There was no note found in his car.” SAPS’ Joseph Swartbooi says the case is being investigated by Kleinmond Police.

Tracey-Leigh says the family is offering a R5 000 reward for information leading to Zhandre’s safe return. Anyone with information can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]