CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape cabinet has approved the release of R50 million in emergency funding to assist farms severely affected by drought.
According to the Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier, the release of the funding was authorised on Tuesday.
This followed a request that was initiated by the province's agricultural MEC, Ivan Meyer.
The funds will be allocated specifically to provide two months of fodder support for farmers in the drought-stricken Central Karoo District, Matzikamma and Little Karoo areas.
“This drought will be felt for years to come, especially in the rural areas where agriculture is the main generator of the Western Cape economy. The socio-economic impact on farmworkers and farming communities would be significant should the agricultural activity in the Western Cape collapse.