City of Cape Town's R5million Grand Parade upgrade sets to revamp tourism in the CBD. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The more than R5 million upgrade of the Grand Parade kiosks in the Cape Town central business district being undertaken by the City of Cape Town will ensure the iconic public space becomes a hive of activity for locals and visitors to the city, Mayor Dan Plato said on Friday. This week, Plato, accompanied by the City’s mayoral committee members, visited the recently revamped Grand Parade kiosks as part of the mayoral committee’s oversight role.

“The upgrade of the kiosk area means that this popular space in the heart of the CBD can be preserved for the enjoyment and safety of many locals and tourists,” Plato said.

“The upgrade has also allowed for additional safety, as there is now a dedicated area for law enforcement agencies to have a permanent and significant presence at the Grand Parade. During my engagement with the traders, we received much positive feedback about the improved public space and their trading spaces,” he added.

Although not fully complete, with the upgrade of the existing ablution facilities still underway, Plato and his team had the opportunity to visit the newly constructed first floor CCTV operations room and law enforcement command center, which will facilitate direct precinct policing and enhanced visible security in the space.

This should give visitors to the area a sense of comfort from a safety perspective, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos said.

“The City has delivered a fantastic upgrade to the trader precinct which establishes the cornerstone of our Tourism Triangle vision. I would like to thank all of those involved in making this project a reality, and more especially thank the Grand Parade kiosk traders for their patience and cooperation during the refurbishment period,” he said.

Mayoral committee member for urban management, Grant Twigg said: “The revamped Grand Parade kiosks, together with the planned upgrade of the broader trading space on the Parade, will enable trading to take place in a more dignified manner. The City of Cape Town recognises the significance of the informal economy and its contribution to the Gross Value Add. It also helps with the creation of employment opportunities that in turn contribute to the household income.”

