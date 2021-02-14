Rachel Kolisi posts emotional farewell to Stormers and the Newlands faithful

Cape Town - Siya Kolisi and Western Province have parted ways after 11 years together, and according to a social media post by his wife Rachel, the Springbok captain is not the only one feeling emotional about the break-up. Taking to social media on Sunday, Rachel wrote an emotional farewell post to the Stormers team and the Newlands faithful. “I can’t believe I’m even doing this post. My heart is so heavy💔 “I have been a Stormer since I discovered my love for the game. From once only being able to afford the R50 standing tickets to watching games in fancy boxes and lounges, to have my children run on the beloved Newlands field after every game, how crazy life can be. “Every injury, every loss, every victory, every sacrifice, every memory the many tears, and many laughs I will cherish them all. Because we learnt from the bad and hold close the good.

“It has been a tough season for us personally, having to make really big and hard decisions, but change is always inevitable.

“In all of this, one thing I have been reminded of. Siya’s character is like no one else I’ve ever known. He remained kind and respectful in moments he had every reason not to. He has lead this team in more ways than some will ever know. He has been a mentor, and listener, he has paved a path for the many that will follow. I can’t put into words how proud I am of him.

“This team not only brought us beautiful memories but friends who became family.

“A big piece of our hearts will remain with the faithful Thank you Jesus. Got my 6.“

Siya is now expected to sign for the Sharks.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Western Province Rugby straight out of Grey High School, said that he will always cherish the memories of his time in Cape Town.

"I would like to thank everyone at Western Province Rugby for what has been an incredible time in my life in which I have grown as a rugby player and a person.

"All of the coaches, management and teammates who had such a big influence on me over the last 11 years and especially the Stormers Faithful and people of Cape Town and beyond who made my time with the union so special. It has been a privilege to experience their support," he said.

Stormers and Province coach John Dobson thanked and wished his captain well for the future.

"Siya Kolisi will always be a Stormers legend, his story is well-known throughout the world and everyone here is grateful to have played a role in that. We would have loved for him to stay and finish his career where it started, but we wish him all the best.“