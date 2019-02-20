Rangers searching for a lion that escaped in the Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West, were relieved after they found the carcass of an eland.

Cape Town - Rangers searching for a lion that escaped in the Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West, were relieved after they found the carcass of female eland at a farm adjacent to the park. Nico van der Walt, Park Manager at Karoo National Park, said 14 Rangers and about six volunteers from neighbouring farms were relieved after the discovery on Tuesday, as this increased chances of locating the lion.

“A lion with a full belly is likely to sleep for some time, this will thus work to our advantage and we can gain time on the lion.”

Wednesday marked the fifth day since the lion escaped.

Van der Walt said the search team followed the spoor from the kill until sunset on Tuesday, covering an area of about 11,8 km from the park and resumed with the search at first light of Wednesday morning.

