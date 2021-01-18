Rape accused former City of Cape Town official in court for allegedly breaching bail conditions

Cape Town - A former City of Cape Town senior official who faces rape charges appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions. The 54-year-old man was arrested in June 2020 on charges of allegedly raping a 13-year-old Strandfontein girl over a period of three years. The young girl broke her silence after the incident occurred in her home two weeks before his arrest and she finally spoke out. The accused is well affiliated with the victim’s family. The case against the suspect has been transferred to the Mitchells Plain Regional Court for trial and he is currently out on bail.

Of the bail conditions stipulated, the accused may at no point enter the Strandfontein area.

However, it was alleged the accused entered the area earlier this month and was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said the investigating office in the matter applied for a warrant of arrest for the accused.

“The warrant of arrest was executed and he was detained at Mitchells Plain SAPS. The accused was seen in Strandfontein on January 3, 2021 attending a funeral.

“He appeared today at court on the warrant of arrest,” van Wyk said.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused appeared in court in person with his attorney.

“He was arrested and he appeared in court today on that warrant of arrest. The presiding officer released him pending an enquiry on whether he breached his bail conditions,” Ntabazalila said.

“There are allegations that he breached the bail conditions by attending a funeral in Strandfontein.”

He said an enquiry will look into whether the bail conditions were specific in the accused not setting foot in Bayview or Strandfontein.

The matter could not proceed as the court had to be decontaminated but the enquiry is said to take place in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on January 20.

The accused remains out on bail at this time.

African News Agency (ANA)