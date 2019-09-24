File Picture.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect wanted for multiple murders, attempted murders and rape was shot dead during a shoot-out with members of the special task force, Western Cape police said on Tuesday. In a statement, police said the man also being sought in connection with the murder of two law enforcement officers in Sweet Home Farm earlier this month.

"After requesting the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 29-year-old suspect who cannot be named at this stage, our members reacted on a tipoff and approached the suspect at Monwabisi Beach late last [Monday] night," police spokesman Andre Traut said in the statement.

"During a shootout between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded. The firearm the suspects were armed with, was confiscated."