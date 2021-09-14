Rape, illegal nightclubs in Cape Town defying curfew being investigated

Cape Town – Police are investigating circumstances surrounding a rape at a private function in Woodstock, says Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. This after a woman warned in an Instagram post that two locations should be avoided at at all costs in Woodstock. The rape victim shared her ordeal in an anonymous post on the Instagram page, which has more than 1 000 followers, last week.

Police are not only investigating the rape allegation at the underground nightclub in Woodstock, but also focusing on illegal clubs operating during the curfew. The rape victim posted: ’’I will also not be told that this was somehow my fault. We have the right to freedom and to have fun no matter what time it is or where we are. ’’I realise that going to this place is irresponsible in terms of Covid regulations and adherence to the laws surrounding curfew and crowds, but if this had happened at this club when there were no lockdown regulations prohibiting gatherings and movement beyond certain times, it would’ve been equally unacceptable and intolerable.

’’Please, do not support this party, or this club or the events that they throw. I have good reason to believe that the space will remain a hot spot for this type of abuse, and it is possible that this guy will return to the club regularly to find new victims. ’’There are events and spaces that are safe for both womxn and the queer community of this City. Find them, go to them and live your best life. But never alone, not even for 10 minutes when going to the bathroom. ’’For those of you that do go to illegal parties thrown after curfew hours, whether or not it’s this particular one, be aware that the illegality associated with these parties does impact your safety when you’re there.

’’Illegal parties will not phone the police if anything no happens. And illegal parties will attract a crowd that attend these events, premised on the rejection of laws, thinking that the nature of the party means they too can ignore the law.’’ One of the people to comment on her post said: ’’A rape victim does not choose to be raped and those that do think it is their fault are rape apologists that should be held accountable for their accusations. These situations happen way too often – the lack of protection and support there is for women to be safe is disgraceful.’’ Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that a rape case had been opened at Woodstock police station and that two establishments in the area are under investigation, to establish if they are linked to one another.