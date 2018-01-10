Keith Bird, who is accused of being a serial rapist and killer, dropped a bombshell in court when he abandoned his bail application. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A Cape Flats pastor, who is accused of being a serial rapist and killer, dropped a bombshell in court when he abandoned his bail application.

Keith Bird, 50, made an appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for his formal bail application.

Bird, from Lost City, stepped into the dock, looking calm, kitted with a backpack and water bottle.

He was arrested in June 2017 and is facing seven charges which include four rapes, two murders and one charge of intimidation.

It is believed Bird lured his victims with the promise of employment between 2013 and 2016.

Bird is suspected of being responsible for the murder of Aniesa Bardien, 37, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at Strandfontein Beach in January 2013.

At the time of the murder, Aniesa’s body was decomposed and it took three months before DNA confirmed it was her.

Aniesa, of Eastridge, disappeared after telling her family members she was going to a friend’s home for the night, but was never seen alive again.

Bird is also believed to be behind the murder of Sharvonne Koense, 20, who was raped and strangled and her body found dumped in bushes along Baden Powell Drive, Tafelsig, in August 2015.

Sharvonne, of Lavender Hill, was to attend a party, possibly in Tafelsig, but her body was found by a passerby soon after that.

On Tuesday, Bird appeared calm when his lawyer Advocate Afzal Vallie revealed he would be abandoning his bail application.

Magistrate Walter Golding became agitated, saying he wanted the matter to be finalised without any time wasted.

The case was postponed to 19 February for further investigation.

It is believed more charges may be added to Bird’s rap sheet.

Before proceedings began, the court was informed that the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Carlo Antha, had been robbed in Town Centre.

Outside court, Joanie Fredericks, the chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Impact Association, says they are pleased and shocked at Bird’s decision.

“He is an accused who is facing four rapes, but he has already served time before for rape,” she says.

“He is accused of eight crimes but how many more will still be uncovered?

“He came to court with his bag and water and it seemed that he was expecting to be set free on bail.

“One of the victims of the rape case is relieved because she feared him coming out, but we are pleased that he has decided to stay behind bars.”

Daily Voice