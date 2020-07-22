Rayters defies the odds to beat Covid-19 after 62 days

Sedated in an intensive-care unit, David (Tonna) Rayters could at first not remember what had happened to him on being admitted to hospital. He was ventilator-dependent to relieve the pain of his Covid-19 symptoms. But on being discharged after 62 days in hospital, his mind is crystal clear on what had helped him pull through against all the odds. In a high-risk category due to hypertension and being diabetic, the 57-year-old Rayters, the Western Cape secretary of the National Public Service Workers Union (NPSWU), had contracted Covid-19 on May 18. He was urgently admitted to the Vredenburg Private Hospital after he contracted Covid-19 while supporting and assisting workers at the Rhodes food factory in Tulbagh. The Department of Health subsequently closed the factory for an undetermined period. When he came out of sedation, “he asked the Lord to see his tears and to forgive him like He forgave the murderer on the Cross of Golgotha”.

His wife Fiela, family and friends had put their trust in God while placing their hope and faith on the Old Testament chapter of Isaiah 53: “Surely he took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered him punished by God, stricken by him, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him and by his wounds we are healed.”

Being marginally overweight, coupled with his hypertension and diabetes, Rayters is aware of how lucky he is to have survived

A comprehensive study conducted by the Western Cape Health Department on the comorbidities associated with Covid-19-related deaths in the province showed that hypertension and diabetes combined remain the leading comorbidity in more than 2 000 deaths. On its own, diabetes had comorbidity in 1 042 of deaths and hypertension in 1 086.

Rayters is also grateful for the dedicated help and support he received from Dr Charles Gerard Marais and other front-line health workers at the hospital.

Aside from the immense support and prayers of his wife and their children, friends and family, he also acknowledged the role NPSWU president Pat Mphela, union officials, organisers, shop stewards and members played in his health being restored.

After his ordeal, Rayters has a short message for the world: “Wash your hands with water and soap, wear your mask, keep your social distance, and stay at home.“

