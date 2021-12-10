Rebellious baboon may be euthanised if relocation from Smitswinkel Bay is unsuccessful, says SPCA and CapeNature

CAPE TOWN - The public is cautioned of the possible euthanisation of a rebellious young baboon known as SWB12 from Smitswinkel Bay near Simon’s Town in the event his integration to a new troop is unsuccessful. In October, SWB12 left his natal troop from Smitswinkel Bay and has been “displaying raiding behaviour” while spending the majority of his time in the Simon’s Town area, according to a joint statement by Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CGHSPCA), CapeNature and City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Friday.

CapeNature, CGHSPCA, and CoCT were to meet earlier on Friday to discuss potential interventions after numerous unsuccessful attempts to keep the young baboon within his natural environment. SWB12 faces mortal danger from dogs, traffic, and hostility from some residents in the area if he continues to roam and raid in populated urban areas. The meeting between the three parties involved concluded to relocate the young baboon to the Da Gama troop as a matter of his own safety.

NCC Environmental Services, a leading consultancy in integrated conservation biodiversity management as well as CoCT’s service provider, is tasked with capturing SWB12 and relocating him to City-owned land in the region of the Da Gama troop. CGHSPCA will be observing NCC Environmental Service capture of the baboon. The Da Gama troop was particularly earmarked since there is no Alpha male in the troop, allowing a better chance of integration. As well as the benefits of SWB12’s genetics in the Da Gama troop.

Meetings will be ongoing as the parties attempt to reintegrate the rebellious baboon. “CapeNature, the CGHSPCA, and the City are calling on residents, the general public, and stakeholders to please not follow, or interfere with SWB12 in any way as this will seriously hamper his efforts to integrate,” the statement reads. SWB12’s relocation to the Da Gama troop is unpredictable, as is the case with all wild animals, with its success dependent on SWB12 himself.