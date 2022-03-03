Rebellious Simon’s Town baboon given another chance after two failed relocation attempts

Cape Town - After numerous failed attempts to relocate a rebellious baboon with raiding behaviour in Simon’s Town, the City of Cape Town, CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is calling on organisations to apply to translocate the baboon to a wildlife facility outside the Western Cape. The saga of the rebellious baboon, SWB12, continues after four months since the primate started causing the residents of Simon’s Town dismay when he left its natal troop in Smitswinkel Bay.

On December 10 last year, the public was originally warned if relocation of SWB12 is unsuccessful, the baboon may be euthanised. Since then there have been two relocation attempts to integrate the baboon to the Da Gama troop, which have both been unsuccessful. The first occurring December 21 2021, and the second on February 23 2022.

However, in a joint statement from the City of Cape Town, CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Thursday, there is still hope for SWB12. A joint decision was made to invite organisations to apply to relocate the baboon to a wildlife facility outside of the Western Cape. “Organisations are encouraged to apply to CapeNature for a translocation permit by 16:00 on Friday, 11 March 2022. Processing of any applications will be prioritised by CapeNature,” the statement reads.

The decision was made following the failed attempts, the baboon continuously dwelling and raiding in urban environments and the subsequent danger it poses to the animal’s life from dogs, traffic and hostile residents in this environment. “If no applications are received, or none is successful, CapeNature, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and the City of Cape Town will reconvene as soon as possible to decide the future of the baboon, under the leadership of CapeNature,” it adds. Residents are advised to not interfere or follow SWB12, adding that it is against the law to feed wild animals.