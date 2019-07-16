Cape Town Traffic Services arrested a taxi driver for reckless and negligent driving on July 16. PHOTO: Supplied

Cape Town - The Cape Town traffic service said it had arrested a minibus taxi driver transporting 42 primary school learners for reckless and negligent driving on Tuesday morning. Traffic services spokesman Richard Coleman said the driver was caught speeding, cutting in between vehicles and overtaking on solid lines.

"He also tried to evade a vehicle checkpoint," Coleman added.

The driver, who was stopped on the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial, had six outstanding warrants totalling almost R20 000. His vehicle was heavily overloaded and also found not to be roadworthy.

"This is a carbon copy of an incident just yesterday (on Monday), where another taxi driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on the N1, with 22 primary school learners in his vehicle. The driver had no license or permit and had four outstanding warrants to the value of R11 400," Coleman said.

He appealed to parents to report any concerns to the traffic service.

African News Agency/ANA