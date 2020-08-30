Renowned photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dead at 89

Cape Town - Jürgen Schadeberg, the photographer who took the iconic picture of former president Nelson Mandela looking through the bars of his cell on Robben Island, has died. He was 89 years old.

The Photographers Gallery in London voted that picture one of the 50 most memorable images of the 20th century.

“Sadly Jürgen passed away yesterday (Saturday) due to stroke/age related issues. He was 89, had a full life and his photos will live on,” his wife Claudia said.

Born in Berlin, Germany, in 1931, Schadeburg moved to South Africa in 1950 and took up a position at Drum magazine.

Former president Nelson Mandela looks on as then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy holds a print of a photo of Mandela taken years after his release by South African photographer Jurgen Schadeberg in 1994, into his cell at the Robben Island prison. File picture: Thomas Coex/AP

During this period, Schadeburg’s work captured pivotal events in the South African anti-apartheid struggle. Among the biggest of these were the Defiance Campaign in 1952, the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1958, the Sophiatown forced removals and the funeral of the Sharpeville massacre victims in 1960.